Qi (ankle) practiced Saturday and is no longer on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi has yet to make his preseason debut, but that looks like it will change Sunday. With Clint Capela (foot) questionable and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) and Marquese Chriss (ankle) out, Qi could see significant run Sunday.

