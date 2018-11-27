Rockets' Zhou Qi: Out again Wednesday
Qi (ankle) is listed as unavailable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Qi has missed nearly the entire season due to injury, with his only appearance dating back to Oct. 30 against Portland when he logged a single minute. Even when he returns to health, it doesn't appear as though he'll be a key piece of Houston's rotation.
