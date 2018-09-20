Rockets' Zhou Qi: Out for start of camp
Qi is out for the start of training camp due to an ankle injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's not immediately clear when Qi picked up the injury or how serious it is. Still, it's enough to keep him sidelined for the start of camp, and he should be considered questionable for the preseason.
More News
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...