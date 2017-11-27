Rockets' Zhou Qi: Out Monday with calf injury
Qi (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi was expected to be recalled by the Rockets if he couldn't play with the team's G-League affiliate Monday, which is now the case. That said, Qi has seen double-digit minutes with the big club just once this season, so his absence should go unnoticed in terms of his fantasy value. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pacers.
