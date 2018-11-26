Rockets' Zhou Qi: Out with ankle injury
Qi has been ruled out Monday due to a left ankle sprain, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Qi has played just one minute for the Rockets all season, so his absence doesn't figure to hold any fantasy impact. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Qi sidelined at this point.
