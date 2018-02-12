Rockets' Zhou Qi: Plays 26 minutes for G League squad
Zhou played 26 minutes for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 109-98 win Saturday over the Austin Spurs.
Zhou hasn't suited up for the Rockets since Dec. 29 while battling an elbow injury, but that no longer looks to be a concern given the big workload he saw in the G League on Saturday. Though he's now seemingly healthy, Zhou seems likely to see extensive action in the G League the rest of the way with the Rockets not expected to clear a spot in the rotation for the rookie anytime soon.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade frenzy = potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...