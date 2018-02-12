Zhou played 26 minutes for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 109-98 win Saturday over the Austin Spurs.

Zhou hasn't suited up for the Rockets since Dec. 29 while battling an elbow injury, but that no longer looks to be a concern given the big workload he saw in the G League on Saturday. Though he's now seemingly healthy, Zhou seems likely to see extensive action in the G League the rest of the way with the Rockets not expected to clear a spot in the rotation for the rookie anytime soon.