Rockets' Zhou Qi: Questionable for Thursday
Qi (elbow) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi has missed the last two games with an elbow injury, but had been upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's contest and could make a return to the lineup. That said, Qi hasn't played a significant role for the Rockets and even if cleared, he's not going to be a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.