Qi (elbow) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi has missed the last two games with an elbow injury, but had been upgraded to questionable ahead of Thursday's contest and could make a return to the lineup. That said, Qi hasn't played a significant role for the Rockets and even if cleared, he's not going to be a fantasy asset.