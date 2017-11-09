Qi was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi was sent to the G-League Wednesday for the Vipers' game against the Spurs, and the big man recorded 10 points, four rebounds and five blocks across 34 minutes. He'll now re-join the Rockets for their matchup with the Cavaliers on Thursday, but he is not expected to come off the bench.

