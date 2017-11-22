Rockets' Zhou Qi: Recalled from G-League
Qi was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi has now played in three G-League games, averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.7 blocks across 33.6 minutes. He'll rejoin the Rockets ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, though he'll likely only pick up a handful of minutes off the bench, rendering him useless in fantasy leagues.
