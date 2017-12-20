Rockets' Zhou Qi: Recalled from G-League
Qi was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. It seems unlikely he'll become fantasy relevant this season.
