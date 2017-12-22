Qi was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi was assigned to the Vipers for their game Thursday night and posted 13 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. Qi will return to Houston for the team's matchup with the Clippers on Friday, but he is expected to remain outside of coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories