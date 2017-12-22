Rockets' Zhou Qi: Recalled from G-League
Qi was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi was assigned to the Vipers for their game Thursday night and posted 13 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. Qi will return to Houston for the team's matchup with the Clippers on Friday, but he is expected to remain outside of coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation.
