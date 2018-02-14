The Rockets recalled Zhou from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

Zhou hasn't seen any NBA action since Dec. 29 against the Wizards, but that could change Wednesday, when the 43-13 Rockets host the league-worst Kings. The team's decision to recall Zhou suggests he'll be active for the contest, though don't expect him to see much more than garbage time if the Rockets roll to a blowout win.