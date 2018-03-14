The Rockets recalled Zhou from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday with the big man dealing with a rib irritation, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After sitting out Rio Grande Valley's last two games with the rib injury, Zhou will rejoin the Rockets to receive further examination from the team's doctors. Once he's deemed healthy, Zhou will presumably head back to the G League, as the Rockets aren't eager to open up a rotation spot for the rookie, who hasn't seen any NBA action since Dec. 29.