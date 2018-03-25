Rockets' Zhou Qi: Recalled from G-League
Qi was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The G-League regular season has officially come to it's completion and Qi finished with averages of 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.3 blocks across 24 games. He'll now rejoin the Rockets ahead of Sunday's contest, but considering Qi hasn't seen the floor at the NBA level since Dec. 29, it's safe to assume his only opportunity for minutes will be in a blowout. For that reason, continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.
