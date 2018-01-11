Qi was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, but will sit out Friday's game against the Suns with a right elbow injury, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi reportedly picked up the injury in Wednesday's G-League contest, so he'll now be recalled and will go through the recovery process with the big club. While Qi is set to miss Friday's game, that shouldn't have much of an impact for the Rockets, as he's not currently a part of the regular rotation.