Rockets' Zhou Qi: Recalled from G-League
Qi was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.
Qi had 15 points for the Vipers in their Monday night game. He's seen just 27 minutes at the NBA level this season, posting a combined nine points, six rebounds and one block on 20.0 percent shooting.
