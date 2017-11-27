The Rockets recalled Zhou from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets could benefit from some added depth in the frontcourt with Nene Hilario (shoulder) set to miss Monday's game against the Nets, but despite being recalled, Zhou may not dress for the contest. As Feigen notes, Zhou played with Rio Grande Valley on Friday before sitting out the team's game Saturday with a sore calf muscle. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni previously said that the rookie big man would be recalled from the G League if he were still hurting by the time Monday arrived, so Zhou is presumably just in Houston to receive further treatment. Once Zhou is deemed healthy, he'll likely report back to Rio Grande Valley in order to pick up consistent minutes.