Rockets' Zhou Qi: Ruled out Monday
Qi (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game with the Clippers.
Qi was just recalled from the G-League on Thursday, however he will miss his second consecutive game on the main roster. This shouldn't affect the Rockets rotation as he's only played in 14 games this season, with his last action for the Rockets coming on December 29.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.