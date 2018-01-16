Qi (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game with the Clippers.

Qi was just recalled from the G-League on Thursday, however he will miss his second consecutive game on the main roster. This shouldn't affect the Rockets rotation as he's only played in 14 games this season, with his last action for the Rockets coming on December 29.

