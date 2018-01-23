Rockets' Zhou Qi: Ruled out Wednesday
Qi (elbow) will not play during Wednesday's contest against Dallas, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi continues to nurse an elbow injury and hasn't seen the floor since Dec. 29. That said, he's played just 75 minutes for the Rockets this season, so his absence hasn't altered the team's rotation significantly.
