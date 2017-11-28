Rockets' Zhou Qi: Ruled out Wednesday
Qi (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi, who has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League this season, would have been available for Monday's game against the Nets were he healthy. But, he missed the game due to left calf soreness, which will also keep him out of Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
