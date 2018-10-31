Qi had two points (1-1 FG) in one minute during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Qi, who had been sidelined by a knee injury, managed to score a bucket despite seeing only one minute in his season debut. Even with fellow backup Nene (calf) out for a few weeks, Qi is unlikely to receive significant time, as the 22-year-old big man likely still lacks the physique and physicality to survive in extended minutes.