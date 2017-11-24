Rockets' Zhou Qi: Sent back to G-League
Qi was reassigned to the G-League on Friday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
The 21-year-old played a season-high 12 minutes and knocked down a pair of threes in Wednesday's win over Denver, but he's typically been a garbage-time-only player for the Rockets thus far. Qi will join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers but could return to Houston in time for Saturday's meeting with the Knicks.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...