Qi was reassigned to the G-League on Friday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The 21-year-old played a season-high 12 minutes and knocked down a pair of threes in Wednesday's win over Denver, but he's typically been a garbage-time-only player for the Rockets thus far. Qi will join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers but could return to Houston in time for Saturday's meeting with the Knicks.

