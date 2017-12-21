Qi was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chrnoicle reports.

Even with starting center Clint Capela (heel) sitting out two of the last three games, Qi still didn't see the floor in any of those contests, so it's safe to assume he's well outside the regular rotation. He'll head back to the G-League Thursday to get more reps and will likely be recalled in the near future, though Qi can be avoided for fantasy purposes.