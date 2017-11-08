Qi was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Qi has seen action in just five games with the Warriors, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds across 5.4 minutes. He's not a member of the regular rotation, so he'll head to the Vipers in order to get extended reps. Look for Qi to move back and forth between the two leagues all season long.