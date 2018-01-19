Rockets' Zhou Qi: Still out for Saturday
Qi (elbow) will not play during Saturday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi, aside from nursing an elbow injury, hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 29 against the Wizards, where he played 12 minutes. He should be considered day-to-day following Saturday's contest.
