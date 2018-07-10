Rockets' Zhou Qi: Swats five in decisive SL win
Qi posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocked shots and an assist across 23 minutes in Monday's 105-80 win over the Clippers in a Vegas Summer League contest.
It appears Houston can never have too many big men. Qi has bounced around from the G-League to the big show since being drafted in 2017 and has managed to do some damage inside when given the opportunity. HIs Summer League invite is a big opportunity for him to prove that he belongs on the Rockets roster as a reliable backup for Clint Capela. Qi needs to put together more games like this one to get close to that goal.
