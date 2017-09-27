Zhou impressed the Rockets' coaching staff in his first training camp practice with team, but isn't expected to challenge for a rotation spot as a rookie, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He has a real solid chance," head coach Mike D'Antoni said, regarding Zhou's ability to contribute down the road. "He's 7-2. He can shoot threes, run the floor, knows how to play. There's no reason other than strength and bulk and things that come naturally. I'm looking forward to having him up here all year and working with him. We'll play him when we can. We're not going to rush him. It probably won't be this year when he makes a mark. But everybody keep going, 'Wow, he can be pretty good.'"

Zhou, a second-round draft pick in 2016, is widely viewed as one of the top prospects to come out of China since Yao Ming. While Zhou's ceiling isn't nearly as high as the Basketball Hall of Famer, his ability to block shots and stretch the floor makes him an intriguing developmental option for the Rockets. It's expected that Zhou will see extensive time this season with the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, as he adjusts to the intricacies of the North American game. If Zhou is able to translate those skills into solid production in the G League, he could vie for consistent minutes with the NBA squad in 2018-19.