Rockets' Zhou Qi: Upgraded to questionable
Qi (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi was sidelined for the start of training camp with an ankle injury, but finally appears to be nearing the latter stages of his recovery. His upgraded status suggests a return should come at some point during the preseason, though official word on his availability for Tuesday likely won't come until game day. Even when healthy, Qi will likely be buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Clint Capela, Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) and Nene Hilario (calf).
