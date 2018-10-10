Rockets' Zhou Qi: Wheelchaired off court with knee injury
Qi suffered a sprained left knee during Tuesday's preseason game against Shanghai and was taken off the floor in a wheelchair, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi will remain out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest. Early indications aren't promising, and Qi could be in for an extended absence. More information should be available in the coming days.
