Qi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi was wheelchaired off the off the court just over a week ago with a knee injury, so it's no surprise to see him ruled out for the opener. Qi remains without a timetable for his recovery, but his absence won't have an impact on the Rockets' rotation.

