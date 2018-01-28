Rockets' Zhou Qi: Will remain out Sunday
Qi (elbow) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Suns.
Qi continues to work his way back from an elbow injury, but still isn't healthy enough to get back on the floor. That said, he wasn't a part of the regular rotation prior to the injury, so even when he's cleared, Qi shouldn't see the court in a competitive contest. His next shot to play will come on Tuesday against the Magic, though he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
