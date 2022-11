Peters mustered 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six steals and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to Maine.

Peters notched his first double-digit performance of the campaign and showcased his defensive prowess by recording six steals. The 27-year-old recently returned from a lengthy absence due to COVID-19 protocols and has totaled 15 points, six rebounds and six assists over his last two games.