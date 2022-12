Peters managed 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to Long Island.

Peters scored a season-high 12 points in just 16 minutes of action. Across six appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.