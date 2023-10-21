The Warriors waived McGruder on Saturday.
McGruder tallied eight points and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's preseason matchup with San Antonio after missing the previous four contests with a concussion. The veteran forward will look to join a new team ahead of the 2023-24 season.
