Rodney Pryor: Drains three treys
Pryor totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and four rebounds in Saturday's matchup against Long Island.
Pryor experienced success with his shot, knocking down three attempts from beyond the arc in a 126-105 loss. He's appeared in 13 games for the Raptors 905 this year, averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while posting a 43.6 percent success rate from the field and 38.7 percent success rate from three.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...