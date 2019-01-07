Rodney Pryor: Drains three treys

Pryor totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and four rebounds in Saturday's matchup against Long Island.

Pryor experienced success with his shot, knocking down three attempts from beyond the arc in a 126-105 loss. He's appeared in 13 games for the Raptors 905 this year, averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while posting a 43.6 percent success rate from the field and 38.7 percent success rate from three.