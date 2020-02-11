Rodney Pryor: Grabs 11 boards in win

Pryor scored eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and corralled 11 rebounds in Monday's victory over Texas.

The performance wasn't all positive for Pryor -- he logged a team-high seven turnovers -- but the 27-year-old nonetheless set a season high with 11 boards. Pryor is averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds on the season.