Rodney Pryor: Grabs 11 boards in win
Pryor scored eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and corralled 11 rebounds in Monday's victory over Texas.
The performance wasn't all positive for Pryor -- he logged a team-high seven turnovers -- but the 27-year-old nonetheless set a season high with 11 boards. Pryor is averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds on the season.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...