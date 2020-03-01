Rodney Pryor: Held scoreless Saturday
Pryor did not attempt any shots from the field or charity stripe in 16 minutes of action against Memphis on Saturday.
It was a quiet game for Pryor, who hoisted nine field-goal attempts in 24 minutes Friday. The 27-year-old did contribute three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in Saturday's victory.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...