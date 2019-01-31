Rodney Pryor: Hits seven three-pointers in win
Pryor led the way for Raptors 905 in scoring, finishing the win Wednesday with 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal.
Once again, Pryor connected on a plethora of threes, this time knocking down seven and boosting his three-point shooting percentage to a stunning 40.9 on the year. Perhaps more surprising is his consistency compared to last season where he averaged - you guessed it - 41.6 percent from three, while averaging 5.1 attempts per game.
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...