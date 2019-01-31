Rodney Pryor: Hits seven three-pointers in win

Pryor led the way for Raptors 905 in scoring, finishing the win Wednesday with 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal.

Once again, Pryor connected on a plethora of threes, this time knocking down seven and boosting his three-point shooting percentage to a stunning 40.9 on the year. Perhaps more surprising is his consistency compared to last season where he averaged - you guessed it - 41.6 percent from three, while averaging 5.1 attempts per game.