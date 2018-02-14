Rodney Pryor: Out Tuesday
Pryor did not play Tuesday against the Hustle due to an ankle injury.
All season long, the 25-year-old has been an inconsistent scorer for the Skyforce. Currently, he is averaging a moderate stat line with 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. It's unclear just how long Pryor will be sidelined, even though Sioux Falls doesn't play until Feb. 24 because of the All-Star break.
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...