Rodney Pryor: Out Tuesday

Pryor did not play Tuesday against the Hustle due to an ankle injury.

All season long, the 25-year-old has been an inconsistent scorer for the Skyforce. Currently, he is averaging a moderate stat line with 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. It's unclear just how long Pryor will be sidelined, even though Sioux Falls doesn't play until Feb. 24 because of the All-Star break.