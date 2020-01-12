Rodney Pryor: Registers double-double Saturday
Pryor scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Saturday's loss to Agua Caliente.
Pryor started and logged 36 minutes in the contest. He notched season-highs in points and boards while adding three assists and two steals. Perhaps this performance will get him going as he came into the game averaging only 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.