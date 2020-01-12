Rodney Pryor: Registers double-double Saturday

Pryor scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Saturday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Pryor started and logged 36 minutes in the contest. He notched season-highs in points and boards while adding three assists and two steals. Perhaps this performance will get him going as he came into the game averaging only 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.