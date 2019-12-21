Rodney Pryor: Scores eight points in win

Pryor totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Friday's victory over Wisconsin.

After logging 20-plus minutes in three straight games from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, Pryor has played only 16 minutes in each of the last two contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in his first season with Salt Lake City.