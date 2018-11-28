Rodney Pryor: Sees 12 minutes in first 905 game

Pryor came off the bench to deliver three points, two steals, one rebound and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 124-123 road win over the Erie Bayhawks.

This was Pryor's first game with the 905 Raptors after appearing in one game this season for the Windy City Bulls. Last year, Pryor split time with the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce and Turkey's Sakarya squad. Pryor adds backcourt depth to a 905 squad that has started with an impressive 7-3 record this season.