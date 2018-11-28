Rodney Pryor: Sees 12 minutes in first 905 game
Pryor came off the bench to deliver three points, two steals, one rebound and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 124-123 road win over the Erie Bayhawks.
This was Pryor's first game with the 905 Raptors after appearing in one game this season for the Windy City Bulls. Last year, Pryor split time with the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce and Turkey's Sakarya squad. Pryor adds backcourt depth to a 905 squad that has started with an impressive 7-3 record this season.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country