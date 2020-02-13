Play

Rodney Pryor: Sidelined by knee injury

Pryor did not play against South Bay on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

After setting a season high with 11 rebounds Monday, Pryor was unable to play Wednesday as he rested his ailing knee. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed, but Pryor will have plenty of time to rest with Salt Lake City off until Feb. 19.

