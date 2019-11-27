Rodney Pryor: Tallies 12 points in win
Pryor scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3PT) in Tuesday's victory over Rio Grande.
Pryor's point total was a season high, and he converted more than half of his shots for the first time in five games. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting in his first campaign with Salt Lake City.
