Rodney Purvis: Back with Lakeland

Purvis returned to the Lakeland Magic over the weekend after participating in a FIBA qualifier for Team USA.

Purvis joined several other G-League standouts in the qualifier, but he returned to Lakeland over the weekend and played in both Friday and Sunday's games. Purvis had 12 points in Friday's loss and followed up with 21 points, three rebounds and three assists Sunday.

