Rodney Purvis: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster

Purvis will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 23 year old UConn product has been a standout scorer for the Lakeland Magic this season, averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 made threes per game over 35 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.