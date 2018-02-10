Rodney Purvis: Monster game
Purvis recorded 35 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds during Friday's win at Greensboro.
The former Connecticut guard had a monster game, leading not just the Lakeland Magic in scoring but all G-League scorers Friday as well. Impressively, Purvis has now put together a stretch of four games where he is averaging over 31 points per contest. The 23-year-old has been a consistent scorer all season long as his average of 20.7 points indicates.
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...