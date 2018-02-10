Rodney Purvis: Monster game

Purvis recorded 35 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds during Friday's win at Greensboro.

The former Connecticut guard had a monster game, leading not just the Lakeland Magic in scoring but all G-League scorers Friday as well. Impressively, Purvis has now put together a stretch of four games where he is averaging over 31 points per contest. The 23-year-old has been a consistent scorer all season long as his average of 20.7 points indicates.