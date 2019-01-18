Rodney Purvis: Scores 23 in win
Purvis registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over the Wolves.
Purvis has taken a drastic step back in terms of scoring during his second G League season, averaging 13.1 points compared to the 20.5 he put together with Lakeland in 2017-18. That's in large part because he's seeing significantly less minutes as part of a structured rotation among the current group of Sioux Falls guards where the likes of Bubu Palo, Briante Weber and DeAndre Liggins have seen significant minutes in recent games.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...