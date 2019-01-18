Purvis registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over the Wolves.

Purvis has taken a drastic step back in terms of scoring during his second G League season, averaging 13.1 points compared to the 20.5 he put together with Lakeland in 2017-18. That's in large part because he's seeing significantly less minutes as part of a structured rotation among the current group of Sioux Falls guards where the likes of Bubu Palo, Briante Weber and DeAndre Liggins have seen significant minutes in recent games.

More News
Our Latest Stories