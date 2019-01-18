Purvis registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over the Wolves.

Purvis has taken a drastic step back in terms of scoring during his second G League season, averaging 13.1 points compared to the 20.5 he put together with Lakeland in 2017-18. That's in large part because he's seeing significantly less minutes as part of a structured rotation among the current group of Sioux Falls guards where the likes of Bubu Palo, Briante Weber and DeAndre Liggins have seen significant minutes in recent games.