Rodney Purvis: Scores 25 points in win
Purvis scored 25 points to go along with four rebounds and seven assists during the win Monday over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Purvis led the Skyforce in minutes Monday, acting as the secondary scoring option behind center Raphiael Putney. Through five games, Purvis is averaging 16.8 points per contest and is boasting a healthy 48 percent from the field.
More News
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...