Rodney Purvis: Sets fourth-highest scoring mark
Purvis tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in the 126-115 loss to the Hustle on Monday.
Purvis posted his first 20-plus point outing since February, registering his fourth-highest outing of the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.3 minutes through 44 games with Sioux Falls.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.