Purvis tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in the 126-115 loss to the Hustle on Monday.

Purvis posted his first 20-plus point outing since February, registering his fourth-highest outing of the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.3 minutes through 44 games with Sioux Falls.